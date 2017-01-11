Open Networking Summit Returns With New and Enhanced Format for 2017; ...
Open Networking Summit, the industry's premier open networking event, brings enterprises, carriers and cloud service providers together with the ecosystem to share learnings, highlight innovation and discuss the future of open source networking. The theme of the 2017 event is 'Harmonize, Harness, Consume'.
