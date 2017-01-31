OnApp v5.3 Simplifies Add-on Services...

OnApp v5.3 Simplifies Add-on Services for Cloud Providers

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Information Technology

Makes it easy for cloud service providers and enterprises to offer a catalog of applications and managed services for customers and users to deploy with cloud servers i 1 2i 1 2 OnApp has launched v5.3 of the OnApp cloud management platform , which helps cloud providers add value to their customers and users by delivering application services and managed services along with virtual servers in their OnApp clouds. OnApp's new Service Add-On and Service Catalog features enable cloud providers to offer a range of add-on services, such as software installs or managed Linux/Windows administration, in a fully automated way - reducing manual effort, and enabling them to tailor their clouds to the specific needs of different customers and users.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Information Technology.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Open Source Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Oct '16 mansaya 4
News Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15) Sep '16 NastyButtler322 5
News A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... Aug '16 Kevin 1
[Remove PDF Password] Unlock password protected... (Aug '13) Aug '16 zoedtdt 2
News opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16) Jun '16 neuromncer 1
News Post Comment (May '07) Mar '16 GoToLimos 146
ree PDF converter for Mac OS X? (Sep '11) Mar '16 evan 2
See all Open Source Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Open Source Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,383 • Total comments across all topics: 278,447,100

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC