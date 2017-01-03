Microsoft SQL Server Wins Database of...

Microsoft SQL Server Wins Database of the Year Award in Website's Rankings

The latest version of Microsoft's SQL Server takes home Solid IT's database management system of the year award. Oracle maintained its overall lead in the rankings.

