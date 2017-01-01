Megalithic Burials, Banished Words, T...

Megalithic Burials, Banished Words, Twitter, More: Sunday Buzz, January 1, 2017

In development: a database of megalithic burials . "The study linking archeology, biology and history would lead to building a database to provide information on disease process, and, more importantly, to indicate conditions that could have led to the development, maintenance and the changing manifestations of disease through time."

Chicago, IL

