Meet the $114,725 Ubuntu server with eight Nvidia Tesla P100 GPUs

System76's fastest Ibex Pro with Ubuntu Server 16.10 packs some crazy horsepower with Intel's latest 22-core Xeon E5 v4 chips and eight Nvidia Tesla P100 graphics processors. It's got the same number of GPUs as Nvidia's superfast DGX-1, which is being used for deep learning.

Chicago, IL

