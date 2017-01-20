KDE Neon Goes Docker, Lets People Tes...

KDE Neon Goes Docker, Lets People Test Drive the Latest KDE Software Releases

KDE Neon is currently the only GNU/Linux distribution allowing users to enjoy the newest KDE Plasma 5 desktop environment, as well as KDE Frameworks and Applications software suite as soon as they're out. If you're a bleeding-edge user and love KDE, then KDE Neon is the distro you need to use in 2017.

