Install a Windowed GNU/Linux Environment On Any Android Device With This Guide

18 hrs ago Read more: Lifehacker

Android's designed largely for mobile users, but since it has Linux at its core, it can work with a desktop environment as well. If you've ever wanted a Linux-style GNU workspace for Android, this guide from XDA can show you how.

