imgkit 0.0.2

This is adapted version of [python PDFKit] thanks to them! ## Installation 1. Install imgkit: ``` python pip install imgkit ``` 2. Install wkhtmltopdf: * Debian/Ubuntu: ``` bash sudo apt-get install wkhtmltopdf ``` **Warning!** Version in debian/ubuntu repos have reduced functionality , such as adding outlines, headers, footers, TOC etc. To use this options you should install static binary from [wkhtmltopdf] site or you can use this [script] * MacOSX ``` bash brew install wkhtmltopdf ``` * Windows and other options: check [wkhtmltopdf homepage] for binary installers.

