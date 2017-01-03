How we got Linux on Windows
Since the early 1990s, when Windows became much more popular in the enterprise, people have been trying to put Unix and Linux into places where it doesn't want to be, using toolkits that implement just enough of the Portable Operating System Interface standard to feel like Unix. The reasons are pretty simple: a lot of open source tools, especially development tools, are primarily targeted to Unix/Linux platforms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at O'Reilly.
Add your comments below
Open Source Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Oct '16
|mansaya
|4
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
|A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ...
|Aug '16
|Kevin
|1
|[Remove PDF Password] Unlock password protected... (Aug '13)
|Aug '16
|zoedtdt
|2
|opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|neuromncer
|1
|Post Comment (May '07)
|Mar '16
|GoToLimos
|146
|ree PDF converter for Mac OS X? (Sep '11)
|Mar '16
|evan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Open Source Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC