How we got Linux on Windows

How we got Linux on Windows

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: O'Reilly

Since the early 1990s, when Windows became much more popular in the enterprise, people have been trying to put Unix and Linux into places where it doesn't want to be, using toolkits that implement just enough of the Portable Operating System Interface standard to feel like Unix. The reasons are pretty simple: a lot of open source tools, especially development tools, are primarily targeted to Unix/Linux platforms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at O'Reilly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Open Source Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Oct '16 mansaya 4
News Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15) Sep '16 NastyButtler322 5
News A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... Aug '16 Kevin 1
[Remove PDF Password] Unlock password protected... (Aug '13) Aug '16 zoedtdt 2
News opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16) Jun '16 neuromncer 1
News Post Comment (May '07) Mar '16 GoToLimos 146
ree PDF converter for Mac OS X? (Sep '11) Mar '16 evan 2
See all Open Source Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Open Source Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,926 • Total comments across all topics: 277,800,820

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC