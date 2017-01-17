How to create a new sudo user on Ubuntu Linux server
How do I create a new sudo user on my server? How do I add a new user as sudoer file using the command line option on Ubuntu? The sudo command allows a permitted user to run a command as the superuser or another user, as specified by the security policy. Often the sudo used on servers to give admin permissions and privileges to ordinary users.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NixCraft.
Add your comments below
Open Source Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Oct '16
|mansaya
|4
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
|A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ...
|Aug '16
|Kevin
|1
|[Remove PDF Password] Unlock password protected... (Aug '13)
|Aug '16
|zoedtdt
|2
|opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|neuromncer
|1
|Post Comment (May '07)
|Mar '16
|GoToLimos
|146
|ree PDF converter for Mac OS X? (Sep '11)
|Mar '16
|evan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Open Source Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC