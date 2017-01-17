How is your community promoting diversity?
Tracy Miranda is a software developer and founder of Kichwa Coders, a software consultancy specializing in Eclipse tools for scientific and embedded software. Tracy has been using Eclipse since 2003 and is actively involved in the community, particularly the Eclipse Science Working Group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Hat Magazine.
Add your comments below
Open Source Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Oct '16
|mansaya
|4
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
|A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ...
|Aug '16
|Kevin
|1
|[Remove PDF Password] Unlock password protected... (Aug '13)
|Aug '16
|zoedtdt
|2
|opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|neuromncer
|1
|Post Comment (May '07)
|Mar '16
|GoToLimos
|146
|ree PDF converter for Mac OS X? (Sep '11)
|Mar '16
|evan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Open Source Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC