Hackers unlock, add games to Nintendo NES Classic Edition

Hackers have found a way to add new games to Nintendo's NES Classic console, which comes with 30 preinstalled games -- a library the company didn't intend to be updated. According to Ars Technica , hackers in Russia and Japan independently discovered strategies for hacking the Nintendo system.

