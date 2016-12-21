Gentoo: 201701-14 LZO: Multiple vulnerabilities

An integer overflow in LZO might allow remote attackers to execute arbitrary code or cause a Denial of Service condition. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-14 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - https://security.gentoo.org/ - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Severity: Normal Title: LZO: Multiple vulnerabilities Date: January 02, 2017 Bugs: #515238 ID: 201701-14 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Synopsis ======== An integer overflow in LZO might allow remote attackers to execute arbitrary code or cause a Denial of Service condition.

