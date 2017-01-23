Fedora 24 kernel-4.9.5-100.fc24

Fedora Update Notification FEDORA-2017-18ce368ba3 2017-01-23 23:54:30.270596 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name : kernel Product : Fedora 24 Version : 4.9.5 Release : 100.fc24 URL : http://www.kernel.org/ Summary : The Linux kernel Description : The kernel meta package -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Update Information: The 4.9.5 stable kernel update contains a number of important fixes across the tree.

