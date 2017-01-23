Federal appeals panel, citing Oregon's anti-SLAPP law, tosses out lawsuit against rape accuser
The 9th Circuit panel ruled that Oregon's law has bearing in the federal courts and that the man hadn't met a minimum burden of proof for his allegations. A federal appeals court has tossed out a Portland man's defamation lawsuit against a woman who accused him of sexual assault, citing an Oregon law designed to discourage suits that impinge on free expression.
