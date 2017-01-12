Equinox transitions to non-profit to benefit libraries
Duluth, Georgia, January 12, 2017 On January 1, 2017, Equinox Software, Inc., the premiere support and service provider for the Evergreen Integrated Library System , became Equinox Open Library Initiative Inc. , a nonprofit corporation serving libraries, archives, museums, and other cultural institutions. This change comes after several years of consideration, evaluation of community needs, planning, and preparation.
