Developers pick up new Git code-hosting option

Offered as open source under an MIT license, Gitea aims to be the easiest, fastest, and most painless way of setting up a self-hosted Git service, the project's GitHub repo states. A community-managed fork of Gogs, for hosting a Git service , Gitea was written in Go and can be compiled for Windows, Linux, and MacOS.

