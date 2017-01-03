Dell's latest XPS 13 DE still deliver...

Dell's latest XPS 13 DE still delivers Linux in a svelte package

Over the course of its four-year lifespan, Dell's extremely popular XPS 13 Developer Edition line has become known for one thing-bringing a "just works" Linux experience to the company's Ultrabooks. Of course, today Dell is just one of many manufacturers producing great Linux machines.

