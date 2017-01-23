bscearth.utils 0.4.0

bscearth.utils 0.4.0

Get involved or contact us: GitLab: https://earth.bsc.es/gitlab/ces/bscearth.utils Mailing List: [email protected] HOW TO DEPLOY/SETUP =================== - bscearth.utils has been tested: with the following Operating Systems: * Linux Debian * Linux OpenSUSE - Install bscearth.utils > pip install bscearth.utils or download, unpack and "python setup.py install" Check the bscearth.utils documentation provided in the 'docs' folder of the package, in PDF format.

