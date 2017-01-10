Bain: Is Container Use Optional? Prob...

Bain: Is Container Use Optional? Probably Not

Containers are less an option and more an essential technology for achieving the agile company needed to survive in the digital economy. Containers, frequently portrayed as an experimental or optional technology, are likely to be an essential ingredient in transitioning traditional companies to the emerging digital economy, concludes a study by Bain & Company.

