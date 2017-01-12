Ask Slashdot: What's The Best Place To Suggest New Open Source Software?
He came up with nothing, so I said "Why not petition the open source community to create such a tool?" His reply was "Where exactly does one go to ask for a new open source software?" So that is my question: Where on the internet can one best go to request that a new open source software tool that does not exist yet be developed? Or do open source tools only come into existence when someone -- a coder -- starts to build a software, opens the source, and invites other coders to join the fray? This is a good place to discuss the general logistics of new open source projects -- so leave your best answers in the comments.
