alignak_checks_nrpe 0.3.3

Alignak checks package for NRPE checked hosts/services ====================================================== *Checks pack for monitoring Unix/Linux or Windows hosts with NRPE active checks* .. image:: https://badge.fury.io/py/alignak_checks_nrpe.svg :target: https://badge.fury.io/py/alignak-checks-nrpe :alt: Most recent PyPi version ..

Start the conversation, or Read more at Python.