Adobe Security Patches "Critical"

Adobe released a raft of patches and security bulletins today for yet another batch of "critical" security flaws, including flaws that allow an attacker to take control of the affected system. [We advise removing Adobe Flash from your systems because of its constant stream of security flaws and exploitation.] APSB17-02 Adobe Flash Player Adobe has released security updates for Adobe Flash Player for Windows, Macintosh, Linux and Chrome OS.

