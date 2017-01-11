Adobe Security Patches "Critical"

Adobe released a raft of patches and security bulletins today for yet another batch of "critical" security flaws, including flaws that allow an attacker to take control of the affected system. [We advise removing Adobe Flash from your systems because of its constant stream of security flaws and exploitation.] APSB17-02 Adobe Flash Player Adobe has released security updates for Adobe Flash Player for Windows, Macintosh, Linux and Chrome OS.

