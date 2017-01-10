7 Questions to Select, Deploy, and Maintain Open Source Software

A question that often comes up in enterprise software organizations is: What happens when open source software doesn't work? Whether it's confusion building out a server stack or panic during a system outage, the best that IT leaders and developers can hope for is that they've planned and prepared just enough to get over this hurdle and realize that they must prepare for the next. Your e-mail address is used to communicate with you about your registration, related products and services, and offers from select vendors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Application Development Trends.