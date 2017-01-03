6 must-see techie TED talks

6 must-see techie TED talks

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Network World

Augmented reality, blockchain, AI, Linux and phone encryption are among TED Talk topics that can get you up to speed in just a few minutes Ideas forum TED ended its year by picking its top 10 TED Talks for the year , and we'll start 2017 off by selecting a handful of techie ones we figure might be of particular interest to Network World readers. These talks, published during 2016, touch on subjects ranging from AI to the Blockchain to Linux .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Network World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Open Source Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Oct '16 mansaya 4
News Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15) Sep '16 NastyButtler322 5
News A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... Aug '16 Kevin 1
[Remove PDF Password] Unlock password protected... (Aug '13) Aug '16 zoedtdt 2
News opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16) Jun '16 neuromncer 1
News Post Comment (May '07) Mar '16 GoToLimos 146
ree PDF converter for Mac OS X? (Sep '11) Mar '16 evan 2
See all Open Source Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Open Source Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,454 • Total comments across all topics: 277,601,729

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC