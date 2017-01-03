6 must-see techie TED talks

Augmented reality, blockchain, AI, Linux and phone encryption are among TED Talk topics that can get you up to speed in just a few minutes Ideas forum TED ended its year by picking its top 10 TED Talks for the year , and we'll start 2017 off by selecting a handful of techie ones we figure might be of particular interest to Network World readers. These talks, published during 2016, touch on subjects ranging from AI to the Blockchain to Linux .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Network World.