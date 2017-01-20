2017's 25 geekiest 25th anniversaries
A big year for technology - and technology-related events - 1992 saw the release of Linux under GNU, the sending of the first SMS message, IBM trotting out the ThinkPad and Simon, which was the first mobile phone to include PDA features . The year also saw the launch of iconic videogame franchises Mario Kart and Mortal Kombat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ITworld.
Add your comments below
Open Source Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Oct '16
|mansaya
|4
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
|A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ...
|Aug '16
|Kevin
|1
|[Remove PDF Password] Unlock password protected... (Aug '13)
|Aug '16
|zoedtdt
|2
|opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|neuromncer
|1
|Post Comment (May '07)
|Mar '16
|GoToLimos
|146
|ree PDF converter for Mac OS X? (Sep '11)
|Mar '16
|evan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Open Source Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC