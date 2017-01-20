2017's 25 geekiest 25th anniversaries

A big year for technology - and technology-related events - 1992 saw the release of Linux under GNU, the sending of the first SMS message, IBM trotting out the ThinkPad and Simon, which was the first mobile phone to include PDA features . The year also saw the launch of iconic videogame franchises Mario Kart and Mortal Kombat.

Chicago, IL

