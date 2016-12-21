Resuscitate your old PC or Mac with R...

Resuscitate your old PC or Mac with Raspberry Pi's new x86-based Pixel OS

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: TechSpot

The Raspberry Pi Foundation earlier this year updated and subsequently released a refreshed version of Raspbian, its open-source operating system designed specifically to run on the foundation's line of popular micro computers. Raspberry Pi founder Ebon Upton in a recent blog post said Pixel represents their best guess as to what the majority of users are looking for in a desktop environment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TechSpot.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Open Source Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Oct '16 mansaya 4
News Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15) Sep '16 NastyButtler322 5
News A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... Aug '16 Kevin 1
[Remove PDF Password] Unlock password protected... (Aug '13) Aug '16 zoedtdt 2
News opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16) Jun '16 neuromncer 1
News Post Comment (May '07) Mar '16 GoToLimos 146
ree PDF converter for Mac OS X? (Sep '11) Mar '16 evan 2
See all Open Source Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Open Source Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,347 • Total comments across all topics: 277,323,749

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC