Red Hat Inc. (RHT) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Red Hat Inc. issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$0.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.61.

