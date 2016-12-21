#OperationSA's telethon to save Syria...

#OperationSA's telethon to save Syria a success

South Africans showed their spirit of Ubuntu again on Tuesday night when the #OperationSA organisation hosted a live telethon in Joburg, in an effort to raise money for humanitarian relief in war-torn Syria. #OperationSA was formed by social activists Yusuf Abramjee and Yaseen Theba, among others, in reaction to the plight of Syrians experiencing hardships as war rages between President Bashar al-Assad's forces and rebels seeking to overthrow the Assad regime.

