'Open Source' Robo-Car in '17?

'Open Source' Robo-Car in '17?

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: EETimes

The year 2016 opened the door to a new phase of highly automated driving, moving the discussion away from "wouldn't it be nice-to-have-a-robo-car" to a more immediate "to-do list" with which regulators, car OEMs and technology companies must grapple if they hope to make self-driving cars commercially viable and safe. Gone are days of early-adapter giddiness over the Google car, or an "Autopilot" Tesla with over-the-air software upgrades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EETimes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Open Source Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Oct '16 mansaya 4
News Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15) Sep '16 NastyButtler322 5
News A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... Aug '16 Kevin 1
[Remove PDF Password] Unlock password protected... (Aug '13) Aug '16 zoedtdt 2
News opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16) Jun '16 neuromncer 1
News Post Comment (May '07) Mar '16 GoToLimos 146
ree PDF converter for Mac OS X? (Sep '11) Mar '16 evan 2
See all Open Source Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Open Source Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Gunman
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,942 • Total comments across all topics: 277,522,982

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC