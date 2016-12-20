Kpasman
Full description='kpasman' is a small password manager for the K Desktop Environment, influenced greatly by `gpasman.` Following the file format of gpasman, you can open and save the rc2-encrypted data files from either program transparently. Other features inclde docking, the ability to hide or show the password column, and the ability to lock the program when you leave your desk.
