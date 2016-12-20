Full description='konserve' is a small backup application for KDE 3. It lives in the system tray and can p...") Full description='konserve' is a small backup application for KDE 3. It lives in the system tray and can periodically create backups of several directories or files. Konserve uses standard KDE network transparency to upload your backups to wherever you want.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fsf.org.