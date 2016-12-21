Kinect to WorldWide Telescope with St...

Kinect to WorldWide Telescope with Starfield

The WorldWide Telescope is a visualization environment that enables your computer to function as a virtual telescope-bringing together imagery from the world's best ground- and space-based telescopes for the exploration of the universe. WWT blends terabytes of images, information, and stories from multiple sources into a seamless, immersive, rich media experience.

