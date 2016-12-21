debian
Pixel, the tiny but useful Linux distribution originally launched in September for the ARM-powered Raspberry Pi, is now available in an experimental build for x86 architectures. The current version is considered a prototype, not an actual point release, but it boots and runs on both PC and Mac architectures.
