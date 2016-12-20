Automotive Grade Linux releases lates...

Automotive Grade Linux releases latest version of open infotainment platform

Automotive Grade Linux has released the latest version of its infotainment platform. Developed through a joint effort by dozens of member companies, the AGL Unified Code Base 3.0 is an open-source infotainment platform positioned as a de facto industry standard.

