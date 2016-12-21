AT&T's Rice: We positioned ECOMP to be vendor, virtual network function agnostic
AT&T is hoping to make ECOMP the telecom industry's standard automation platform for managing virtual network functions and other software-centric network capabilities. Image: AT&T As AT&T looks to attract more partners in the open source community that want to use its Enhanced Control, Orchestration, Management and Policy platform, the focus is on being vendor and service provider agnostic.
