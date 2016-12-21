A message from RMS: Support the Free ...

A message from RMS: Support the Free Software Foundation

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Fsf.org

With just a few days left in 2016, here are some thoughts from Richard M. Stallman, President of the Free Software Foundation , on why people support the FSF and what we might be able to do next. Please make a donation to help us meet our fundraising goal of $450,000 by December 31st.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fsf.org.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Open Source Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Oct '16 mansaya 4
News Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15) Sep '16 NastyButtler322 5
News A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... Aug '16 Kevin 1
[Remove PDF Password] Unlock password protected... (Aug '13) Aug '16 zoedtdt 2
News opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16) Jun '16 neuromncer 1
News Post Comment (May '07) Mar '16 GoToLimos 146
ree PDF converter for Mac OS X? (Sep '11) Mar '16 evan 2
See all Open Source Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Open Source Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Wall Street
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,667 • Total comments across all topics: 277,448,999

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC