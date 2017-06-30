Running LX zones with Tribblix

Running LX zones with Tribblix

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Network World on Servers

I mentioned a few months ago a little project I had been working on - nicknamed omnitribblix , it's regular Tribblix with the illumos components coming from illumos-omnios rather than vanilla illumos-gate. One of the changes I made in the recent Milestone 20 update was to split out the release packages to give more flexibility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Network World on Servers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Linux Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Survey Says: Raspberry Pi Still Rules, But X86 ... Jun 25 Privacy Dude 1
News Intel's Vision for Single Board Computers is to... May '17 Privacy Pi 1
Puppy Linux Screen resolution Mar '17 I_know_better_now 1
News Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta Mar '17 billdrak12 1
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Feb '17 Pessimistic1 6
Dirty African Ubuntu (Jan '11) Dec '16 Dirty African Ubuntu 46
News Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15) Sep '16 NastyButtler322 5
See all Linux Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Linux Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Sudan
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,032 • Total comments across all topics: 282,303,442

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC