MinnowBoard Turbot Quad-Core Brings Open Source Development to IoT
The latest development board from the MinnowBoard Foundation is powerful, completely open source, and targeted at serious applications, including IoT and automotive. I'm typing this on a MinnowBoard Turbot Quad-Core running Ubuntu Linux while Netflix plays in the background, and all is running smoothly.
