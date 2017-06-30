Linux Date Command Tutorial for Begin...

Linux Date Command Tutorial for Beginners

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: HowtoForge

While working on the Linux command line, you might find yourself in situations where-in you need to display the current system time. Not only that, if you work in a team with members in different timezones, you may want to keep yourself updated with time-related information for zones in which other members are sitting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HowtoForge.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Linux Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Survey Says: Raspberry Pi Still Rules, But X86 ... Jun 25 Privacy Dude 1
News Intel's Vision for Single Board Computers is to... May '17 Privacy Pi 1
Puppy Linux Screen resolution Mar '17 I_know_better_now 1
News Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta Mar '17 billdrak12 1
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Feb '17 Pessimistic1 6
Dirty African Ubuntu (Jan '11) Dec '16 Dirty African Ubuntu 46
News Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15) Sep '16 NastyButtler322 5
See all Linux Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Linux Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,699 • Total comments across all topics: 282,202,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC