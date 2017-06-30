First Calamares 3.1 Point Release Is Out to Improve Salting for User Passwords
Calamares 3.1.1 is now available for download for OS integrators who want to ship it on their upcoming ISO snapshots for their GNU/Linux distributions, and it looks like it includes salting improvements for user passwords, better support for very small screens with 800x600 resolutions, and adds the Crashreporter debugging facility for the first time in the release tarball. This point release also implements a new functionality that guesses the system language, keyboard layout and other locale settings based on the language and location chosen by the user during the installation.
