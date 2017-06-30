Calculate Linux Operating System Celebrates 10th Anniversary with New Release
Calculate Linux is a Gentoo-based GNU/Linux distribution, and it was first announced on June 6, 2007. Designed mainly for Russian-speaking Linux users, Calculate Linux is an optimized operating system intended for rapid deployment in corporate environments.
