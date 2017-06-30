Calamares Devs Warn of Weaker Password Salt, Urge Users to Reset Their Password
The Calamares developers are advising all users of GNU/Linux distributions that use their universal installer framework to install the operating system to reset their password on the respective computers using the "passwd" command-line utility, which will provide a stronger salt and therefore a more secure password hash. Please note that you will need to change only the passwords of the user created during the installation process, as well as the root account, if it has a password set, of course.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Linux Today.
Add your comments below
Linux Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Survey Says: Raspberry Pi Still Rules, But X86 ...
|Jun 25
|Privacy Dude
|1
|Intel's Vision for Single Board Computers is to...
|May '17
|Privacy Pi
|1
|Puppy Linux Screen resolution
|Mar '17
|I_know_better_now
|1
|Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta
|Mar '17
|billdrak12
|1
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb '17
|Pessimistic1
|6
|Dirty African Ubuntu (Jan '11)
|Dec '16
|Dirty African Ubuntu
|46
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
Find what you want!
Search Linux Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC