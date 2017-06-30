Calamares Devs Warn of Weaker Password Salt, Urge Users to Reset Their Password

The Calamares developers are advising all users of GNU/Linux distributions that use their universal installer framework to install the operating system to reset their password on the respective computers using the "passwd" command-line utility, which will provide a stronger salt and therefore a more secure password hash. Please note that you will need to change only the passwords of the user created during the installation process, as well as the root account, if it has a password set, of course.

