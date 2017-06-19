Why Open Source will Overtake Proprie...

Why Open Source will Overtake Proprietary Software by 2020

Monday Read more: Aurora Era-Banner

The future is in open source, and proprietary will have to either get on board or be left in the dust. Is proprietary software dead? Maybe not entirely, but pretty soon, its place in the enterprise will be greatly diminished due to the rapid adoption of innovative open source alternatives.

