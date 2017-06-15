Visual Studio Code comes to Chromebooks, Raspberry Pi
A community build project led by developer Jay Rodgers is making Visual Studio Code, Microsoft's lightweight source code editor , available for Chromebooks, Raspberry Pi boards, and other devices based on 32-bit or 64-bit ARM processors. Supporting Linux and Chrome OS as well as the DEB and RPM package formats, the automated builds of Visual Studio Code are intended for less-common platforms that might not otherwise receive them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ComputerWorld.
Add your comments below
Linux Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Intel's Vision for Single Board Computers is to...
|May 31
|Privacy Pi
|1
|Puppy Linux Screen resolution
|Mar '17
|I_know_better_now
|1
|Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta
|Mar '17
|billdrak12
|1
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb '17
|Pessimistic1
|6
|Dirty African Ubuntu (Jan '11)
|Dec '16
|Dirty African Ubuntu
|46
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
|A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kevin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Linux Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC