Ubuntu Core opens IoT possibilities for Raspberry Pi
Ubuntu Core running on the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3, which is a micro-version of the Raspberry Pi 3 that slots into a standard DDR2 SODIMM connector, means developers have a route to the production and can upgrade functionality through the addition of snaps- the universal Linux application packaging format. "Raspberry Pi has long been considered the compute board of choice for developers and innovators, the CM3 with Ubuntu Core creates a fantastic way to successfully deploy devices in production."
