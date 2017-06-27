Ubuntu 3343-2: Linux kernel (Trusty H...

Ubuntu 3343-2: Linux kernel (Trusty HWE) vulnerabilities

Software Description: - linux-lts-trusty: Linux hardware enablement kernel from Trusty for Precise Details: USN 3343-1 fixed vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel for Ubuntu 14.04 LTS. This update provides the corresponding updates for the Linux Hardware Enablement kernel from Ubuntu 14.04 LTS for Ubuntu 12.04 ESM.

