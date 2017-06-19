Ubuntu 0024-1: Linux kernel vulnerability

Software Description: - linux: Linux kernel Details: It was discovered that the stack guard page for processes in the Linux kernel was not sufficiently large enough to prevent overlapping with the heap. An attacker could leverage this with another vulnerability to execute arbitrary code and gain administrative privileges Update instructions: The problem can be corrected by updating your livepatches to the following versions: Additionally, you should install an updated kernel with these fixes and reboot at your convienience.

