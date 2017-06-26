tvlinker 4.0.0.post3

Scene-RLS TV show link scraper integrated w/ real-debrid to unrestrict links + support for download managers: Built-in , Aria2 RPC Daemon , Internet Download Manager , KGet , pyLoad , and Persepolis ## Important Note Due to technical reasons, TVLinker now requires a local installation of NodeJS on your machine in order to run some JavaScript to get past CloudFlare's bot checks. This could be done with Qt but that would drag in the WebEngine dependency which is 3-4 times larger in size than a simple NodeJS server installation.

