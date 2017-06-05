Trying .NET Core on Linux with just a...

Trying .NET Core on Linux with just a tarball

3 hrs ago

There's a great post on the .NET Blog about the crazy Performance Improvements in .NET Core that ended up on Hacker News. The top comment on HN is a great one that points out that the http://dot.net website could be simpler, that it could be a one-pager with a clearer Getting Started experience.

